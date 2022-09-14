The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Lindsey Graham Threw a Total Bone to the Democrats’ Over Pro-Life Bill

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday over his proposed “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act”, which would ban abortions after 15 weeks.

The bill, which was introduced on Tuesday has virtually no chance of passage in the Democrat-controlled Senate, has exceptions for the mother’s life in danger, rape or incest. It would allow states with stricter abortion laws to keep those laws on the books.

During Wednesday’s The View, Griffin called out Graham and those in the GOP for changing their view that abortion should be left to the states.

It’s bad politics for Republicans. For a long time, my party has argued that states should decide abortion rights. When [Roe v. Wade] was knocked down that was what most of the statements were. This should have always been decided by the states, so Lindsey Graham just went completely rogue by saying this should be federally, we should have a federal restriction on abortion.

Griffin said that she believed Graham proposed this bill since the senator “thought it was going to give him goodwill with some parts of the base, but I disagree with the approach entirely. So the vast majority of the country agrees with some access to abortion and some limitations. Fifteen weeks is on par with some places in Europe, but let states make that decision.”

“Lindsey Graham threw a total bone to the Democrats,” added Griffin, who said that the GOP should have focused on Tuesday’s economic news that showed 8.3 percent inflation

Watch above via ABC.

