The View’s Ana Navarro Mocks Herschel Walker as ‘Coo-Coo Cray Cray’ for Bizarre Vampire vs. Werewolf Comments
The View’s Ana Navarro mocked Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker as “coo-coo cray cray” over making bizarre comments.
During a campaign speech on Thursday, ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Walker rambled about watching a movie with vampires and werewolves.
Walker said:
I was here watching a stupid movie late at night, hoping it’s gonna get better. It don’t get better, but you keep watching anyway. ‘Cause the other night, I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Freak Night or some type of night, but it was about vampires. I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore. I wanna be a werewolf.
But then anyway, as I’m watching this movie, and then you tell how stupid it is cause it’s 1 in the morning. So I’m watching my TV of these kids watching their TV of a vampire killed on their TV. So you know it’s kinda stupid, but I’m still watching though. As I’m watching this show, what was funny was these kids had a vampire in their attic at their house. So they were watching their TV — now I’m watching my TV, they’re watching their TV — they see the vampire killer on their TV. So they win this contest to bring this actor — y’all gotta stay with me — bring this actor who’s a vampire killer from that TV to get rid of this real-life vampire in their attic. So this actor comes into their home, he got all the right stuff. Because you know, gotta have a stake, gotta have a thing to kill him in the heart. And he’s got a necklace of garlic, ’cause that work. I don’t know what it does, but it work. Gotta have a cross, ’cause it burns, I know that works.
“Yesterday, I saw a clip of a speech he was giving where he was talking about bats and werewolves,” she said. “Apparently an analogy, he was the werewolf and Raphael Warnock was the vampire.”
“Really, this guy is coo-coo cray cray that his lying hypocrisy is one of the lesser problems,” added Navarro.
Watch above via ABC.
