The View’s Ana Navarro Mocks Herschel Walker as ‘Coo-Coo Cray Cray’ for Bizarre Vampire vs. Werewolf Comments

The View’s Ana Navarro mocked Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker as “coo-coo cray cray” over making bizarre comments.

During a campaign speech on Thursday, ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Walker rambled about watching a movie with vampires and werewolves.

Walker said:

I was here watching a stupid movie late at night, hoping it’s gonna get better. It don’t get better, but you keep watching anyway. ‘Cause the other night, I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Freak Night or some type of night, but it was about vampires. I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore. I wanna be a werewolf.

But then anyway, as I’m watching this movie, and then you tell how stupid it is cause it’s 1 in the morning. So I’m watching my TV of these kids watching their TV of a vampire killed on their TV. So you know it’s kinda stupid, but I’m still watching though. As I’m watching this show, what was funny was these kids had a vampire in their attic at their house. So they were watching their TV — now I’m watching my TV, they’re watching their TV — they see the vampire killer on their TV. So they win this contest to bring this actor — y’all gotta stay with me — bring this actor who’s a vampire killer from that TV to get rid of this real-life vampire in their attic. So this actor comes into their home, he got all the right stuff. Because you know, gotta have a stake, gotta have a thing to kill him in the heart. And he’s got a necklace of garlic, ’cause that work. I don’t know what it does, but it work. Gotta have a cross, ’cause it burns, I know that works.