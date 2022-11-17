Uh, What? Herschel Walker Veers Off Course to Give a Speech About Werewolves and Vampires

Republican Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker went in a really…unusual direction with his latest campaign speech by talking about who would win in a fight between vampires and werewolves.

Walker was in McDonough, GA, on Wednesday to rally support for his upcoming run-off election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. During his speech, Walker decided to treat his audience to a long-winded story about a late-night monster movie he recently watched, which may or may not (probably not) be relevant to his senate ambitions.

I was here watching a stupid movie late at night, hoping it’s gonna get better. It don’t get better, but you keep watching anyway. ‘Cause the other night, I was watching this movie called Fright Night, Freak Night or some type of night, but it was about vampires. I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that. So I don’t want to be a vampire anymore. I wanna be a werewolf. But then anyway, as I’m watching this movie, and then you tell how stupid it is cause it’s 1 in the morning. So I’m watching my TV of these kids watching their TV of a vampire killed on their TV. So you know it’s kinda stupid, but I’m still watching though. As I’m watching this show, what was funny was these kids had a vampire in their attic at their house. So they were watching their TV — now I’m watching my TV, they’re watching their TV — they see the vampire killer on their TV. So they win this contest to bring this actor — y’all gotta stay with me — bring this actor who’s a vampire killer from that TV to get rid of this real-life vampire in their attic. So this actor comes into their home, he got all the right stuff. Because you know, gotta have a stake, gotta have a thing to kill him in the heart. And he’s got a necklace of garlic, cause that work. I don’t know what it does, but it work. Gotta have a cross, cause it burns, I know that works.

This rambling went on until Walker got back to the topic of faith by describing a scene from the movie where the cross failed to harm the vampire.

“It don’t even work unless you’ve got faith,” he said. “We gotta have faith in our fellow brother, gotta have faith in this country.”

In the past, Walker has been known to go into strange tangents and rambling attempts to explain his policy positions. This incoherence has raised questions about Walker’s aptitude for the job of a senator, along with recurring questions about his history of mental health struggles, domestic violence, and alleged hypocrisy on abortion.

Watch above via OAN.

