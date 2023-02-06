The View’s Ana Navarro Tries to Pin Balloon-Gate on GOP: China Loves That ‘Republicans Turned This Into a Big Drama’

The View’s Ana Navarro accused Republican lawmakers of playing into China’s hand by criticizing President Joe Biden’s response to the suspected surveillance balloon spotted over Montana last week.

Biden revealed last week he gave the order to have the balloon shot out of the sky shortly after it was spotted. A couple days later, it was shot down. Officials said the delay in taking the balloon down was due to concerns about damage from potential debris.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former official in Donald Trump’s administration, added herself to the critical conservative voices, saying the military “absolutely” could have taken the balloon down sooner and the delay is a victory for China.

“Beijing is celebrating today,” she said.

Navarro agreed the balloon mess was a win for China, but she pinned the blame on Republicans criticizing the timing of Biden’s response. She also cited Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) saying China would shoot down an American surveillance device sooner when recommending that if the U.S. does send a balloon, it should be a balloon of Trump in a diaper.

“They love this. They love that Republicans turned this into this big drama,” she said.

Navarro claimed China’s intention was not spy, but rather to create a crisis, something she claimed Republicans accomplished for them simply through criticizing Biden for not taking quicker action.

“They wanted this thing to be spotted … [The] Chinese know how to spy. They can do it better. They wanted to create a national crisis — an international crisis, they wanted it to be elevated and be visible and be talked about and they got it,” she said.

