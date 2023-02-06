The latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, out Sunday, offered nothing but bad news for President Joe Biden, who pundits would think would still be riding high after his party’s far-better-than-expected midterm election results.

However, the latest AP-NORC poll shows that only 1 in 5 U.S. adults want Biden to seek reelection and, even worse for the president, only 37 percent of his own party voters are included in that number.

Biden’s support among Democrats for reelection dropped a whopping 15 points from the weeks after the midterms last November, at which time 52 percent of Democrats supported Biden running again.

The AP’s poll summary explains the drop:

The decline among Democrats saying Biden should run again for president appears concentrated among younger people. Among Democrats age 45 and over, 49% say Biden should run for reelection, nearly as many as the 58% who said that in October. But among those under age 45, 23% now say he should run for reelection, after 45% said that before the midterms.

Biden’s job approval rating remains at 41 percent, which is unchanged from the end of last year. The poll found a noticeable divergence among those who approve of Biden’s job approval but no longer support his reelection bid, a trend which may continue to grow as the 2024 election cycle nears and concerns about Biden’s age intensify.

“A majority of Democrats still approve of the job Biden is doing as president, yet their appetite for a reelection campaign has slipped despite his electoral track record. Only 22% of U.S. adults overall say he should run again, down from 29% who said so before last year’s midterm elections,” notes the AP.

The poll also tracked American’s confidence in Biden’s ability to manage both the White House and a crisis. Only 23 percent of U.S. adults responded that they have “a great deal” of confidence in Biden’s ability to manage the White House. That number has dropped from 28 percent last year – almost halving from 44 percent when Biden took office. Throughout his presidency, Biden has been plagued by critics baselessly accusing those around him of puppeteering the president.

Piling on the bad news, the poll also found only 21 percent of those surveyed have confidence in Biden’s ability to handle a crisis, a 5-point drop from last March.

The poll was taken between Jan. 26-3o among 1,068 U.S. adults comprising a representative sample of the U.S. population. The poll carries a margin of error of 4.2 percent.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted from Jan. 27 to Feb 1st found similar results for Biden:

Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, the Post-ABC poll finds 58 percent say they would prefer someone other than Biden as their nominee in 2024 — almost double the 31 percent who support Biden. That is statistically unchanged since last September.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com