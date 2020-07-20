The View’s Sunny Hostin accused Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) of contributing to systemic racism in Baltimore after he praised his state’s handling of protests in both 2015 and 2020 — pointing out that he “approved $30 million to build a youth jail in Baltimore.”

Hogan commended Maryland’s handling of Baltimore’s 2015 riots, which began after Freddie Grey, a Black man who was arrested for possession of knife, died in police custody — claiming he was able to find a balance between police presence and peaceful protests.

“We sent enough people to keep the city of Baltimore safe, and let them know it was going to be ok,” he said. “We weren’t going to burn more houses or businesses, we weren’t going let anybody else get hurt, but we let the protesters who were expressing very legitimate frustrations get out there and peacefully protest. Very proud of the way Baltimore handled it this year, and I think many mayors and frankly some governors are not following that same game plan that we utilized very effectively in 2015.”

Hostin quickly challenged him, reminding him that he referred to Grey as a “Crips gang connected street-level drug dealer” — noting that there is no evidence to prove that claim.

“I’m sure you didn’t intend to imply his death was deserved, but the Black Lives Matter movement is not just about Black deaths at the hands of police, right? It’s about systemic racism,” she added.

She then noted that has been “accused of contributing to the problem” — naming his decision to kill the Redline Transit Project and to cut $36 million from the public school system. “But, you approved $30 million to build a youth jail in Baltimore. How do you respond to these allegations?” she asked.

Hogan insisted this wasn’t true — claiming that he increased the education budget, tore down the Baltimore city jail, and lowered the prison population in Maryland more than any other state in America.

“You read stories and it sounds pretty dramatic, but we’ve invested billions of dollars in the city of Baltimore and redevelopment and job training,” he added after pointing out the youth jail was built due to a federal level bill under Barack Obama.

“We’ve gotten rid of I think 15,000 blighted units. It’s less than 10 percent of our population, but trust me, we’ve focused a lot on the city of Baltimore. Probably more than half of our attention over the past five or six years, and it’s why I have a 70 percent approval among the Black voters in Baltimore city. Very hard to do as a Republican.”

Watch above, via ABC.

