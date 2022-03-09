The View’s Sunny Hostin Confronts Ex-Trump Flack Grisham: Why Did You Need TWO Impeachments to Know ‘I’m on the Wrong Team’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin confronted former Trump press secretary and current guest co-host Stephanie Grishman about the length of time it took for her to turn on former President Donald Trump.

Grisham has been on something of a self-flagellation tour after resigning from the Trump White House in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and writing a tell-all book entitled “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.”

But on Wednesday’s edition of The View, one co-host expresses a reservoir of skepticism about Grisham’s conversion to born-again Never-Trumper.

Grisham explained that “by the time I got in there, I thought to myself, Well, maybe I can do some good. And then when you think about leaving, you know, people have said, Why didn’t you just leave? That would have made a statement. That would have been a news headline for a week, and then I would have been replaced with someone crazier, which arguably I was…”

Hostin cut in to say “But you must have known at some point, sorry to interrogate you, that you screwed up.”

“You can interrogate me all you want. I did screw up,” Grisham said to Hostin.

After a digression by the other hosts about Sarah Palin, Ms. Hostin cut in again to question Grisham’s arc:

MS. HOSTIN: Well, but I guess I don’t understand how it takes two impeachments for someone to say, Man, maybe I’m on the wrong team here. MS. BEHAR: Because they think… MS. GRISHAM: Well, ok, that’s a fair… That’s a fair point, too. And I’ve just got two final points to that. Number one. If I were to leave, I’m a single mom who needs a job, and let me tell you, no one was going to hire me, good, bad or ugly, after two years, three years, four years, I had to think about that. But my point is now I messed up. I am sorry. I will say that till the end of time. But I want to give people an offramp, and I’m going to do everything I can to educate people, not talk down to them, educate people about who he really is, that he is a con man, that it is a cult-like thing, and that it’s OK to just get off.

To be fair, Trump’s second impeachment took place after Grisham resigned.

Behr then helped Grisham settle a burning question:

MS. BEHAR: So you would not vote for him again? MS. GRISHAM: I will not vote for him again. MS. BEHAR: Would you vote for a Democrat? If he was running against the Democrat? MS. GRISHAM: It would have to depend on the Democrat, but I’m going to have to say I would probably write in Republican because I, my gramps was a Republican. I myself Republican through and through.

Watch above via The View.

