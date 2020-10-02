Dr. Mehmet Oz said on Fox & Friends that he’s concerned about President Donald Trump’s “risk factors” for coronavirus complications — including his obesity and age — now that Trump has Covid-19.

After being asked about coronavirus symptoms on Fox News, Friday, Dr. Oz said, “My bigger concern at a personal level is that the president has two important risk factors for Covid complications. So getting the virus is one thing, and having a complication is another, as we have been debating throughout the pandemic.”

“At age 74 and being 244 pounds, which takes his BMI over 30, which is the obese category, he’s got those two risk factors. Here in New York City, being obese was the single biggest risk factor for having big-time complications,” he explained. “But just going on age, if you’re a young male versus a 74-year-old gentleman, the difference is quite dramatic.”

“74-year-olds are going to be about five times higher to have hospitalization and probably about 90 times higher mortality rate,” Dr. Oz noted.

He went on to say, “So these are scary numbers,” adding, “It’s important that we watch him carefully over the next couple of days to see which direction he’ll head.”

“I’m hopeful, you know he’s stayed pretty active, and our prayers of course are with anyone who’s infected, but especially those in the vulnerable populations,” Dr. Oz concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]