Former Vice President Joe Biden is sending well-wishes to his 2020 opponent, President Donald Trump after the commander in chief tested positive for the coronavirus late Thursday.

In his first comments about the president’s diagnosis, the Democratic presidential nominee tweeted that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are praying for the president and First Lady Melania Trump — who also tested positive.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden wrote. “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Biden shared a stage with Trump at Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland. CNN reports that the vice president will be tested for the virus on Friday morning.

