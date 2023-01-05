‘This Ain’t Happening’: Fox News Host Asks McCarthy Backer the Question on Everyone’s Mind — When Does Kevin Give Up?

Fox News host Neil Cavuto pressed Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) about when or if Kevin McCarthy might give up his bid to become speaker on Thursday.

Prior to the tenth round of voting, which ended in a tenth defeat for McCarthy, Cavuto welcomed the congresswoman to discuss infighting among her colleagues over who should lead the 118th Congress.

The host noted nothing in the math had changed for the California Republican and he essentially asked her when or if McCarthy might step aside.

“We’re going to a tenth vote right now,” he said. “If it plays out like the other nine congresswoman-elect, he’s going lose yet again and get the same numbers again. At which point do you as a backer of his and wanting to move on just say, ‘I love you, Kevin, but this ain’t happening.'”

Salazar responded she was certain something would work in McCarthy’s favor within the next day.

“That is a very good question,” Salazar responded. ” That is also part of democracy. So I’m sure that within the next 24 hours, something will happen.”

Salazar said she had been attempting to get her GOP colleagues on the same page before she repeated, “I hear that within the next 24 hours, something is going to happen.”

Cavuto then asked her, “What do you mean? That Kevin Mccarthy will step down, or?”

Salazar said McCarthy would “make it.”

“Democracy is unpredictable,” she said. “It’s like the economy. It’s not a science. But it’s happening. From what I hear, the next 24 hours. He will make it. The 20 will be reduced to 18 or 16 or 17 and he will make it to the 218 that he needs. That is what everyone is saying.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com