BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy Loses EIGHTH Bid For House Speaker

For the seventh vote in a row, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has lost in his bid to become Speaker of the House.

The 118th session of Congress entered its third day on Tuesday, though the proceedings of the House remain paralyzed until a Speaker is successfully voted in and swears the remaining members into office. McCarthy’s bid for the job has been repeatedly undermined as he attempts to negotiate with the hard-line Republican holdouts who’ve so far prevented him from reaching the 218 votes he needs.

McCarthy could only afford to lose 4 votes, and in the end, 20 Republicans wound up voting for another candidate and one voting “present.” The result is mostly unchanged from yesterday’s vote, and as the House moved into its 8th vote, 5 Republicans have voted — as of this writing — for other candidates.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

