‘This Is Going to Get Really Ugly’: Tucker Carlson Rips Former Fox News Reporter Who Suggested He Should Be in ‘Jail’

Tucker Carlson fired back Monday after his former Fox News colleague, Carl Cameron, said he could be jailed “or worse” for his show’s content.

Carl Cameron, who left the network in 2017, has been highly critical of the network’s number one rated host in recent days.

The former reporter, who was a staple of Fox’s political coverage for years, joined CNN’s Jim Acosta Saturday, where he claimed Carlson’s show can lead to violence.

“Do you think the Murdoch family in charge of Fox will ever pull the plug on Tucker?” Acosta asked him.

Cameron, who blames Fox News for the racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, called for a campaign to de-platform people such as Carlson.

“In this particular case, Tucker has been screaming fire in a crowded movie house for years, and that cliche really comes to the matter of what is free speech, and the fact of the matter is, if you disturb the peace by starting a riot in a movie theater, cops are going to arrest you and you might end up in jail or you might end up in something worse.”

Cameron went on to float antitrust legislation to take down people who “lie” and cause “violent hate.” He said the White House is “overdue” on taking action.

Carlson told his audience he perceives his former colleague’s “something worse” remark as a threat from the Democratic Party:

What’s “something worse?” We are not sure what “something worse is,” but it certainly feels like we’re moving toward it at very high speed at this point. That’s the end point to talk like that, “something worse,” because rhetoric has its own internal logic. You’ve experienced it, you can talk yourself into things. We’ve all done that. Democrats are doing it right now, and what they are talking themselves into right now is “something worse.”

Carlson concluded Cameron’s words are “scary,” and possibly indicative of a coming escalation between the right and left.

“It is time to pull back,” he concluded. “It is time to de-escalate. Otherwise, this is going to get really ugly, really soon.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com