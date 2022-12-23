‘This Is Not an Agatha Christie Novel, We Know Exactly Whodunit’: Raskin Mocks Claim Trump Wasn’t Responsible for Jan. 6

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) ridiculed conservatives who claim former President Donald Trump was not responsible for the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Raskin served on the House Jan. 6 committee, which released its final report on Thursday night. Running 845 pages long, it exhaustively details the circumstances surrounding the riot where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. The mob attempted to overturn the results of the election because Trump falsely claimed it was stolen from him.

Appearing on Friday’s installment of MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, Raskin told host Stephanie Ruhle the idea that Trump isn’t responsible is total fiction.

“I think that there needs to be a serious reckoning of individual accountability for the people who set all of these events into motion,” he said. “Is there anybody in the count who believes that any of this would’ve happened absent Donald Trump’s will?”

Raskin listed some of the ways Trump contributed to the events of Jan. 6.

He was the one who got the groups to change the date and the time of their permits from Jan. 21 – they were going to protest after Joe Biden was inaugurated – to Jan 6. He was the one that galvanized the extreme right in the country to focus on the peaceful transfer of power as the target of their wrath and violence. He was the one who spread the big lie. He was the one who tried to get the legislatures to overturn the popular results to try to get the state election officials to try to fabricate thousands of fake votes for Trump. He was the one who tried to stage a mini-coup at the Department of Justice and just get the DOJ to declare the election was corrupt and leave the rest to his Republican friends in the House. And finally, he was the one who decided to focus everybody’s attention on Mike Pence, and then ultimately to say in the middle of the riot, he didn’t have the courage to do what needed to be done, further inciting and exhorting the crowd which was already chanting “Hang Mike Pence.”

Raskin concluded that insurrection would not have happened without Trump.

“So, it’s just impossible to think of any of this happening without Donald Trump being the central instigator of the whole thing,” he continued. “And if somebody’s got a theory as to why it was really Antifa that did it, then bring the evidence forward. But our bipartisan committee found no evidence of involvement by Antifa.”

He added, “This is not an Agatha Christie novel. We know exactly whodunit.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

