‘She Sounds Like the Homeless Woman Who Sleeps on My Block’: Tiffany Cross Slams ‘Disturbed’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) appeared on MSNBC on Friday and discussed his and Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) contentious interactions with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Thursday.

During a vote on whether to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, Greene was seen shouting at Raskin and then Cheney on the House floor.

Raskin and Cheney are members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. Most congressional Republicans oppose the committee’s work.

Cross called Greene ‘disturbed’ and asked Raskin to explain what exactly happened on Thursday.

“Well, I’ve never met Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ve never been properly introduced to her,” Raskin told Tiffany Cross. “And she began by approaching me and asking when we were going to have hearings about the violence in the Black Lives Matter protests, and I said we really did need to have a hearing about Kyle Rittenhouse and the two protesters that he shot and killed with his assault weapon. And so she turned to Liz Cheney and began engaging with her about something.”

That “something” was reportedly about “Jewish space lasers.”

“Why don’t you guys investigate something that matters for the people?” Greene asked Cheney.

Cheney replied by invoking “Jewish space lasers.”

“I never said that, Liz,” Greene remarked.

That is a reference to a bizarre conspiracy theory Greene promoted in 2018 claiming that wildfires in California were caused power company PG&E and the wealthy Rothschild family by using lasers in space.

Cross commended Raskin for his “pretty quick comeback” and addressed Greene’s behavior.

“I mean, we can kind of laugh at this because she’s laughable,” she said. “But it’s kind of scary that she sounds like the homeless woman who sleeps on my block. This is a woman actually an elected member of Congress that, it feels a bit unsafe, like she keeps asking for these encounters.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com