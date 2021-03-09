Newsmax’s Greg Kelly asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) about her views on the several conspiracy theories referenced in her past social media posts — specifically questioning “this whole thing about the lasers and Jewish people.”

“I’ve been telling people that I talked to you and I find you reasonable and interesting and not crazy,” Kelly said on Tuesday. “And the one thing they keep coming back at and I would love for you to address, what’s this whole thing about the lasers and Jewish people?”

“Would you address whatever the heck that’s all about please?” he added.

Greene insisted that she has no idea where the whole scandal is coming from, considering she never even said or typed out the phrase “Jewish space lasers.”

Greene never specifically said those words, yet she did suggest that the 2018 California wildfires may not have been due to climate change, but instead caused by “lasers of blue beams of light” that the Rothchild family, who are Jewish, were involved with:

Here Marjorie Taylor Greene says the deadly California wildfires may have been caused by lasers from space – tied to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company pic.twitter.com/4qMmYZRYrr — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) January 28, 2021

“But this is a story that some leftist ‘journalist’ — really he’s an activist — wrote a hit piece on me and titled it ‘Jewish Space Lasers’ and so, you know, the left-wing media, they just run the same lies over and over again and they call me an anti-Semite and say that I said something like Jewish space lasers and I never did,” she added.

Greene went on to claim that genderless pronouns are an “attack on God” and on “God’s creations.”

“All I’ve seen come out of Democrats is a true attack on God’s creation,” she said. “And in Genesis in the Bible, it tells us that God created us, male and female, in his image he created us. Well on January 4th, in the rules that the Democrats put forward, they literally erased gender pronouns and family names. And that was a direct attack on God’s creation.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

