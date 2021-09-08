Tim Miller Slams Fox News After Tomi Lahren Casts Doubt on California Election: ‘They Want to See Another Capitol Get Stormed’

As California’s September 14 recall election draws closer, some Republicans have been claiming that if Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails, it will be due to voter fraud.

On Wednesday’s Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace played a montage of conservatives making such claims, with Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren saying at one point, “The only thing that will save Gavin Newsom is voter fraud.”

Wallace asked Tim Miller of The Bulwark, “Who do they think is rigging the election?”

“They don’t care about the details,” Miller responded. “This is all about firing up and angering their own supporters. And by the way, when I watched that Fox News clip of Tomi Lahren, it’s like I guess Fox didn’t think one Capitol insurrection was enough. I guess they want to see another capitol get stormed, right? I mean, nobody corrects her.”

Miller pointed that just eight months ago the Capitol in Washington, D.C. was stormed during a deadly insurrection.

“We’re doing the same thing all over again eight months later. There’s nobody who’s speaking out and pushing back on it. Look, it’s deeply concerning. The Republicans who know better feel like they can’t push back on it because they know that the energy from the base, what people want is to hear the Democrats and these big city Democrats where all these Black voters are rigging the votes. That’s what people want. And so this is gonna keep going on.”

The recall election will be held on Tuesday. If a majority of voters vote yes on the question of whether to recall Newsom, the state’s next governor will be candidate who receives the most votes, even if that candidate does not receive a majority. Currently, conservative talk show host Larry Elder is the frontrunner among those candidates. He has also cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, alleging there are “shenanigans” afoot.

