Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren claimed that if Gavin Newsom (D) wins in California’s gubernatorial special election, the “only” explanation is “voter fraud.”

Lahren’s comments came as Outnumbered discussed Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaigning for Newsom in the final days before his recall election. During the segment, #OneLuckyGuy Charlie Hurt slammed Democrats on multiple Afghanistan policy fronts before stating that “if a disaster like Gavin Newsom can out-raise his opponents 5 to 1, then somebody is bankrolling him, somebody wants him to stay in power.”

Multiple polls indicate that Newsom has a strong chance of winning the election and remaining in office. As for Lahren, she followed up Hurt’s commentary by going after Newsom and saying “this is a tone-deafness we haven’t seen since the early days on American Idol.”

“It’s stunning, really, how much they think they can get away with,” she said. “They believe that the American people are stupid. They believe the American people sit on Instagram and TikTok all day and aren’t paying attention to gas prices, food shortages, worker shortages, any of the other dumpster fires going on in this country.”

To Hurt’s point, Lahren then said that Newsroom might’ve raised a lot of money for his re-election, “but that money is not gonna save him.”

“The only thing that will save Gavin Newsom is voter fraud,” she said. “Pay attention to the voter fraud going on in California because it’s gonna have big consequences not only for that state, but for upcoming elections. Every bad idea originates in California, and that just happens to be where Kamala is from. No coincidence there.”

Lahren’s comments drew no pushback from her colleagues, only laughter and smiles. The idea that Newsom can only win the election through voter fraud comes as former President Donald Trump continues to claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, a lie that fueled his supporters into violently storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow his defeat.

