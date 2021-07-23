Tom Cotton Accuses ‘Public Health Bureaucrats’ of Doing ‘What They Think Is in the Interest of Public Health’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has accused public health officials of looking after the interests of public health.

The shocking allegation was made on Friday’s edition of America Reports with John Roberts, who somehow did not immediately fall out of his chair at Cotton’s claim. (In fairness to the senator, he said it should be up to elected officials, not bureaucrats to make decisions about public health.)

Roberts played a clip of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) speaking out against mask mandates for schoolchildren, saying “We’re not doing that in Florida.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the decision “greatly concerning.”

Roberts turned to Cotton and said, “So you’ve got the governor of Florida saying, ‘I don’t think this is the right thing to do,’ and the White House coming down on him for that. Is that the White House’s role?”

Not surprisingly Cotton replied, “No,” adding,

Let me say, nobody elected the CDC. Nobody elected Tony Fauci to make these decisions. Advisers advise, elected officials decide. And the American people elected Joe Biden and the members of Congress and our governors and state legislatures to make these decisions for us. If you just turn these decisions over to a bunch of public health bureaucrats, of course the only thing they’re gonna consider is what they think is in the best interest of public health.

Incredibly, Roberts remained as stolid as a Moai statue.

Cotton said public officials won’t “balance off interests like whether people can make a living to put food on the table, or their kids can learn at school – an integral part of which seeing each other’s faces and their teachers faces to understand emotion, to be able to see lips, and so forth.

“And we’re not doing it in Arkansas either. Our legislature passed a law that prohibits any school from requiring anyone to wear masks. That’s exactly as it should be.”

Watch above via Fox News.

