Fox News’ Tomi Lahren on Tuesday called for conservatives to pump the brakes on celebrating Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse was acquitted last month on all charges related to the shootings.

On Monday, Rittenhouse received a wild standing ovation at a conference held by the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA called AmericaFest.

“I agree with the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I believe that he was innocent. I believe that he should go after the media for how they slandered him and mischaracterized him,” said Lahren on Fox News’ Outnumbered. “I believe that wholeheartedly. And he should set an example and be that example.”

“However, I do think as conservatives we need to be a little careful when it comes to this,” she continued. “I believe we can put up Kyle Rittenhouse as someone who was innocent who was bulled and mistreated by the media, but I think we should step back a little bit and maybe not treat him like he is a rock star or a celebrity.”

Lahren went on to argue that the right-wing worship of Rittenhouse is not “necessarily a good look for the conservative movement.”

“He did what he had to do. he was defending himself. Let’s talk about self-defense. Let’s talk about the riots. Let’s talk about how everything went horribly, horribly wrong that day,” she said. “But we should take a step back and maybe not make the man Bon Jovi. But that is just my take.”

Co-host Kennedy concurred with Lahren.

“I’m really glad Tomi said that. I think that is something that’s very, very important,” she said.

“This is still a tragedy,” Kennedy added. “No one want to be in this situation and it’s not something that should be celebrated and that’s a really good point.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

