Tomi Lahren Ridicules Idea of Black Woman Filling Vacant SCOTUS Seat: ‘We Saw How Well That Worked Out With Kamala’

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren appeared to say the quiet part out loud when she ridiculed the idea of a Black woman filling the soon to be empty Supreme Court Justice seat — now that Justice Stephen Breyer has announced his plans to step down.

NBC’s Pete Williams broke the news on Wednesday morning that Breyer would soon retire from the highest court in the land, setting off a flurry of punditry, some of which, like this instance, seemed to be ill-prepared.

Appearing on Fox News’ Outnumbered, Lahren’s comments followed Guy Benson’s recollection of President Joe Biden’s pledge to fill an empty spot with a Black Female judge, which would be historic as no woman who identifies as Black has ever served on the Supreme Court.

Host Harris Faulkner tossed to Lahren by reiterating some of the political analyses previously stated, noting, “It does give president Biden a win politically, but it doesn’t change some of the decisions potentially that might have a conservative majority on the court.”

“We know what Joe Biden does best is placate to the radical element and radical aggressive base of his party that he believes is the majority,” Lahren replied. “I believe he’s incorrect and I believe that they are the minority.

“But I’m wondering the kind of justice that he would nominate,” she continued. “Now again I’m sure it would be, as Guy said, a Black woman, he’s got a dedication to that. We saw how well that worked out with Kamala Harris. But here’s to hoping he had a better choice in mind for this position.”

The charitable interpretation of Lahren’s comments is that she meant to say that nominating someone strictly because of their race can end up with the wrong person for the job, and many on the right feel that Vice President Harris has been underwhelming.

But a reasonable interpretation would also see Lahren’s comments as unnecessarily racial in nature, if not just flat out racist, suggesting that a Black woman named to the highest court would simply not be up for the task.

Watch above via Fox News.

