Trevor Noah Mocks Trump Saying Bolton Testimony Would Reveal His Thoughts on Foreign Leaders: He ‘Already Tells Everyone’

Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump for the excuse he offered for why John Bolton, his former national security adviser, should not give testimony as a witness in his impeachment trial.

As the Daily Show host broke down the highlights from the first day of Trump’s Senate impeachment process, he focused on how Republicans blocked Democrats’ repeated attempts to call for witness testimony. This led to Noah rolling footage of Trump in Switzerland saying Bolton shouldn’t testify because, among other things, “he knows what I think about leaders. What happens if he reveals what I think about a certain leader and it’s not very positive?”

“You know, one thing I enjoy about Trump is that he will give you every excuse all at the same time,” Noah sniggered. “He will start with the fake excuse but then will just keep going until you learn the real reason.”

After exploring that thought with a bit of further mockery, Noah then said “I don’t think it is a big deal if Bolton reveals what Trump thinks of other world leaders because Trump already tells everyone what he thinks of world leaders. He will even do it while they are standing right next to him.”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]