President Donald Trump spoke this afternoon on the airstrike that took out top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, saying that Soleimani was planning “imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel.”

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American. We will find you, we will eliminate you, and we will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans, and our allies,” the president said. “Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over.”

He said this action “should have been done long ago, a lot of lives would have been saved,” even adding, “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

