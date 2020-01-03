Actress Rose McGowan sent out a number of tweets apparently apologizing to Iran and asking them “please do not kill us” for the strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan said Friday. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican. This is about WWIII, so none of that shit matters anyway. #TeamStayAlive #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/l7MtDXUVuy — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

McGowan later apologized, saying she “freaked out because we may have any impending war.”

“I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it,” she said.

Ok, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

