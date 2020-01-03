comScore

Rose McGowan Tweets Apology to Iran Following Strike Against Soleimani: ‘Please Do Not Kill Us’

By Connor MannionJan 3rd, 2020, 3:37 pm
Rose McGowan

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

Actress Rose McGowan sent out a number of tweets apparently apologizing to Iran and asking them “please do not kill us” for the strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan said Friday. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

McGowan later apologized, saying she “freaked out because we may have any impending war.”

“I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it,” she said.

