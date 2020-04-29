CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond reported Wednesday that President Donald Trump “berated” his own campaign manager Brad Parscale in a moment of frustration over his reelection chances.

Diamond said Trump has been “increasingly unnerved” about his reelection prospects as aides have shown his numbers sliding in some key states — and “erupted” on Parscale as a result.

“The stress of that information affecting the president, it seems,” Diamond said, “and he let it out in an angry outburst with Brad Parscale.”

Apparently during a meeting last Friday Trump went off on Parscale “for his own sliding poll numbers… and even threatened to sue Parscale. It’s not clear exactly how serious the president was about that threat.”

From CNN’s report on the blow up:

[The] President was shouting — not at the aides in the room, but into the phone — at his campaign manager Brad Parscale, three people familiar with the matter told CNN. Shifting the blame away from himself, Trump berated Parscale for a recent spate of damaging poll numbers, even at one point threatening to sue Parscale. It’s not clear how serious the President’s threat of a lawsuit was.

Diamond did say he’s heard Parscale and the president “have since patched things up,” but that the outburst is a sign of what source described to him as “the president blowing off steam and really trying to blame other people for some of his own failings.”

UPDATE — 5:20 pm ET: The Washington Post is reportingis reporting the same about Trump berating Parscale on the call.

