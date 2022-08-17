Trump Critic Christine Todd Whitman Tells CNN Liz Cheney ‘Will Get Nowhere’ If She Runs for President as a Republican in 2024

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican critical of former President Donald Trump, said that fellow Trump-critical Republican Liz Cheney “will get nowhere” if she runs for president as a Republican.

Whitman’s comments come one day after Cheney, who represented Wyoming’s lone congressional district, got trounced in her primary by lawyer and former Cheney ally Harriet Hageman.

“Congresswoman Cheney said this morning she’s thinking about running for president. Let’s talk about your new political party, the Forward Party,” said CNN anchor Jake Tapper during The Lead With Jake Tapper on Wednesday. “Your party has said that you will ‘select candidates in November who stand up for democracy even if they come from outside the new party.”

Tapper asked Whitman whether she’s reached out to Cheney and would work on a presidential campaign of hers were she to run for the White House as a Republican or independent.

Whitman did not directly answer Tapper’s question.

“If she runs for president as a Republican, she’ll get nowhere,” she said. “I think the Forward Party is the mechanism for her if she wants to run. But we’re not there yet. What we’re looking at is those 500,000 elected offices across the country that are the ones that are closer to the people as well as Congress and the Senate. And we will be wherever we can.”

Whitman said the Forward Party “will be supporting Republicans, Democrats, independents if they are those that will stand up to the Big Lie, if they are centrists and we’ll have our own candidates in races where we can’t find that.”

Watch above, via CNN.

