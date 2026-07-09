Joe Scarborough Loses It on ‘Hypocritical’ Republicans ‘Outraged’ at Dems Picking Platner: ‘They Really Should Just Shut Up’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough unloaded on “hypocritical” Republicans “spending their time on Fox News and social media,” trashing Democrats for picking scandal-hit Graham Platner “after the past decade.”

The remarks came Thursday after the MS NOW crew rolled back clips from Platner’s video, posted Wednesday night, announcing he would be “suspending campaign operations” in his bid for Maine’s senatorial seat after allegations of sexual assault were published by Politico and had led to a withdrawal of support from the Democratic Party. Platner vehemently denied the allegations.

After watching the video, Scarborough noted that Platner’s denial was done as “clearly and as strongly as you can deny these charges” before criticizing “people in the media” he said were “summarily” branding the former candidate a “rapist.”

The host noted to viewers that even when conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced his sexual misconduct accusations, the Morning Joe crew had held that those casually labeling him “a sexual harasser or rapist without any due process” needed to “take a deep breath.”

Continuing, he rounded on the Republican critics of Democrats in the wake of the Platner allegations.

Republicans that are spending their time on Fox News and social media outraged that Democrats would support – dare support – a candidate who was accused of sexual impropriety, even when that candidate vehemently denied that, that is beyond hypocritical. That is just sheer farce. This is even beyond South Park levels of farce what I am reading on X, what I am reading in social media, what I am seeing on TV after the past decade.

Referencing allegations against President Donald Trump, which he has denied, and the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, Ken Paxton, who was convicted of fraud, which he too denied, Scarborough continued:

And by the way, if you want to talk about morally challenged candidates, you don’t have to look at the White House. You don’t have to look at Republicans bowing and scraping for the past decade – just look at Texas! Look at who Republicans are behind as they’re trying to suggest that [James] Talarico is gay! ‘But look at Paxton. He’s not!’ I mean, the hypocrisy! You know, Republicans should just really just shut up. They really should just shut up. If they’re going to be critical of Democrats for supporting a morally challenged candidate or one who has been accused of doing things that are morally challenged, it is so hypocritical and they should just leave this to the Democrats to clean up their own house.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!