Trump Fan Tells MSNBC She Will Vote For Trump Because ‘He Doesn’t Lie’

NBC News political reporter Monica Alba interviewed a Trump supporter who said she would be voting for President Donald Trump in 2020 because “He doesn’t lie.”

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, Alba reported on location from the site of Trump’s scheduled campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida, and told host Andrea Mitchell, “It’s really interesting to hear about [Trump supporters’] progression from why they supported him in 2016 to now.”

Alba then played clips of earlier interviews with Trump fans waiting on line for Tuesday night’s rally.

“He’s just for our freedom,” the first subject — a woman in hot pink-themed attire — said. “We don’t want socialistic policies. We want to be free.”

“Any disappointments or frustrations?” Alba asked the woman.

“No. None at all,” she replied. “Not at all, I hope we have the next for with him, and then after that, I hope his son runs.”

“He’s done an excellent job,” said another woman, who wore a pink “Trump 2020” hat and a “Proud Member of the Basket of Deplorables” t-shirt.

“Excellent. You guys need to back off, leave him alone. It’s true,” she added.

“What’s the main reason you’ll vote for him again?” Alba asked.

The woman replied that Trump is “one of the best presidents that we’ve had for a very long time,” and then said, “He doesn’t lie.”

After a pause so the actual universe could spit its drink, the woman added, “I know y’all say he does, he doesn’t.”

“Any concerns about the Democratic opponents and what kind of a matchup he might face?” Alba asked, eliciting laughter from the woman.

“They don’t have a leg to stand on,” she said.

According to The Washington Post, Trump is closing in on his 11,000th “false or misleading” statement since taking office. The Toronto Star‘s Daniel Dale tracks just Trump’s pure falsehoods, not including statements that are merely misleading, and places Trump’s total number of lies since taking office at over 5,000.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

