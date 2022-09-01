Trump Goes to Bat for Dr. Oz Amid Reports He’s Privately Trashing the Campaign: ‘He’s Actually a Good Politician’

Former President Donald Trump spoke highly of Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, during a recent radio interview.

On Thursday, Trump called into The John Fredericks Show on Rumble to discuss rumors about a 2024 run and the state of American politics.

The conversation quickly turned to Republican candidates across the country who are gearing up for the Midterm elections, including Dr. Oz.

“The Commonwealth is — it’s just a great place and you have two really good candidates. And you know, one in particular, Oz got beat up badly with the, you know, they spent like $50 million or something. He’s a great guy. He loves the state,” Trump said.

“He loves the people. He’s very smart. He’s actually a good politician. He gets out there and he wants to debate this guy,” Trump added, referencing Oz’s opponent and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).

“He won’t debate him. The guy, if you look at his past, I mean, he’s out, he’s into the world of communism. His past is terrible. And I think Oz is gonna do very well. He’s coming up. He’s a good — actually he’s very energetic. He’s all over the place,” Trump concluded.

This glowing review of Oz comes just days after an explosive Rolling Stones article claimed Trump was losing faith in his endorsement of the doctor:

He’s going to “fucking lose,” unless something drastically changes, Trump has said privately of his chosen man in the Keystone State, according to two sources who’ve discussed the midterm election with the ex-president. In recent weeks, some Trump allies have repeatedly flagged polling for the former president showing Dr. Oz down, at times by wide or double-digit margins, to his Democratic opponent. Trump has sometimes responded by asking advisers how it’s possible that someone who was that popular on TV for so long is doing so poorly in the polls. When Trump has inquired if the polling has been “phony” or skewed, multiple people close to him have assured him that — as one of the sources describes to Rolling Stone — “this is not a matter of the polls being ‘rigged,’ there are major problems with this campaign and, more specifically, this candidate.” This source adds that Trump’s “view is that it would be incredibly embarrassing for Oz if he loses to ‘that guy’ because he thinks so little of [Fetterman]. He thinks Fetterman is in poorer shape than Biden and has hidden in his basement more [than Joe Biden].”

According to a Marshall College poll, published earlier this week, Fetterman’s campaign is 13 points ahead of Oz.

Fetterman leads the race despite spending the last few months with limited campaign stops as he recovers from a debilitating stroke he suffered from earlier this year.

Oz sparked a heated debate with Fetterman, yesterday, after the Lt. Governor declined an invitation to debate the TV doctor.

Listen above via The John Fredericks Show on Rumble.

