Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow ripped John Bolton’s book during today’s Senate impeachment trial arguments and said what he’s alleging does not rise for the level of impeachment.

Sekulow invoked what Alan Dershowitz argued last night that Bolton’s revelations about a Ukraine quid pro quo still wouldn’t be an impeachable offense, saying that “you cannot turn conduct that is not impeachable into impeachable conduct simply by using words like ‘quid pro quo’ and ‘political benefit.'”

“You cannot impeach a president on an unsourced allegation,” Sekulow added.

He went on to invoke President Donald Trump’s denial of the Bolton allegation, along with the DOJ’s statement denying allegations about a conversation between Bolton and Bill Barr, and Mike Pence’s office pushing back as well.

“That was the response. Responding to an unpublished manuscript that maybe some reporters have an idea of maybe what it says,” Sekulow said. “That is what the evidence — if you want to call that evidence, I don’t know what you’d call that. I would call it inadmissible, but that’s what it is. To argue that the president is not acting in our national interest and is violating his oath of office which the managers have put forward is wrong based on the facts and the way the Constitution is designed.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]