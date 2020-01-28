During yesterday’s arguments from the Senate impeachment trial, the Trump defense went in on Joe and Hunter Biden over Burisma and the questions about both on Ukraine.

Afterwards, as lawmakers spoke to reporters during a break in the trial, Senator Joni Ernst (R- IA) went ahead and said she’s “really interested” to see how the arguments will impact the Iowa caucuses.

“Will they be supporting former Vice President Joe Biden at this point?” she asked.

Earlier today, the former VP responded to Ernst and said she basically “spilled the beans.” Per the New York Times:

“She spilled the beans,” Mr. Biden told the crowd. “She just came out and flat said it. You know, the whole impeachment trial for Trump is just a political hit job to try to smear me, because he is scared to death to run against me, and he has good reason to be concerned.” He added: “You Iowa caucusgoers have a chance for a twofer here. You can ruin Donald Trump’s night by caucusing for me, and you can ruin Joni Ernst’s night as well.”

The Iowa caucuses are taking place next week.

