Trump Repeatedly Refers to ‘ISIS-X’ Instead of ISIS-K, Corrects Himself, Then Says ‘They’ll Have ISIS-X Pretty Soon’

During a lengthy interview with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, former President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to the terrorist group ISIS-K as “ISIS-X.”

Earlier in the day, the group perpetrated a pair of deadly attacks at a security checkpoint leading into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Thirteen U.S. service members died along with dozens of civilians.

“ISIS” stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, which in the mid 2010s wreaked havoc in that region. In ISIS-K, the K stands for Khorasan, which refers to a historical region called Greater Khorasan that includes portions of Afghanistan.

Trump, however, was further down the alphabet when he mentioned the group Thursday night:

[The Taliban] are good fighters. But now they can be much better because they have the best equipment in the world, and so much of it, they don’t know what to do. They will be selling it on the open market. But we gave that to these people, and ISIS-X, as you know, I knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate. I knocked it out in Syria, Iraq, we knocked it out, so now they have a new ISIS called ISIS-X, and that’s members of the Taliban that are far more vicious because they don’t like the way the Taliban is behaving because they’re not vicious enough.

Trump repeated the mistake later in the interview, though he did correct his reference to “ISIS-K” before saying soon there will be an ISIS-X:

“They have people, as I said, that broke away because they weren’t–because the Taliban wasn’t mean enough and vicious enough. And that’s the new ISIS-X, where they broke away, or ISIS-K. They’ll have an ISIS-X pretty soon, which is going to be worse than ISIS-K.”

Watch above via Fox News.

