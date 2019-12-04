President Donald Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “two-faced” but also a “nice guy” in his latest comments from the NATO summit in London.

During a joint press spray with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Trump was asked if he had any response to the newly-released video of Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson apparently cracking jokes about him.

“He’s two-faced,” Trump responded. After a brief pause, Trump continued to say that he “and honestly…he’s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy.”

Trump went on to guess that Trudeau’s “not very happy” about his complaints that Canada doesn’t contribute enough to NATO.

Watch above, via Fox News.

