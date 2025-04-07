‘F*cking Hell!’ Viral Video Shows Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Attacked by an Ostrich in Texas

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cursed on Sunday as he was targeted by a rogue ostrich while on what appeared to be a drive-thru safari with his family in Texas.

A clip uploaded to Instagram by Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson showed the 60-year-old sitting in a car with one of his children when the bird approached his window.

The ostrich sized up the politician and went in for a bite, seemingly making contact with the former Conservative Party leader.

“Oh cripes!” Johnson screamed. “Fucking hell!”

Mrs. Johnson commented on the clip, “Too funny not to share.”

The Sun reported Johnson’s ostrich encounter took place at a Texas wildlife center as he and his family vacationed in the US. As the outlet noted, Johnson is no stranger to awkward public moments: