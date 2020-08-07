After covid relief negotiations fell through Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump said at a surprise news conference he will take executive action if necessary.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage,” he said, “I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need.”

He said that includes deferring payroll tax until the end of the year and be “retroactive to July 1st.”

He also talked about “enhanc[ing] unemployment benefits through the end of the year,” as well as deferring student loans and extending eviction moratoriums.

