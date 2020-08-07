Fox’s The Five and MSNBC’s ReidOut hosted by Joy Reid both won overall viewers and A24-54 viewers in their respective time slots on Thursday night.

The Five, consistently one of Fox’s top shows which airs at 5 p.m., brought in 3.107 million viewers and 404,000 in the demo — both figures finished fifth overall on cable news Thursday.

And Reid’s new daily 7 p.m. show, which debuted on July 22, had the most overall [2.08 million] and A24-54 viewers [328,000] during its hour Thursday. After a strong opening week and first night with 2.63 million total viewers, Fox’s The Story with Martha MacCallum and the ReidOut have gone back-and-forth in ratings. This week, The Story with Martha MacCallum guest-hosted by Sandra Smith had taken overall and A24-54 viewers Monday through Wednesday.

Fox was the top rated network in primetime, early morning, and total day, in both overall viewers and the demo on Thursday. In primetime, Hannity led the way in the demo and overall at 3.8 million and 666,000, respectively.

CNN once again won the daytime demo on Thursday with an average of 296,000 A24-54 viewers, up 7,000 from Wednesday. Brianna Keilar’s two-hour show CNN Newsroom had the network’s highest overall at 2 p.m. [1.27 million] and its highest in the demo [353,000] during daytime programming.

On Thursday, The Rachel Maddow Show brought in 3.60 million with 546,000 in the demo. In order, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Rachel Maddow Show, and The Five rounded out the top five with A24-54 viewers.

