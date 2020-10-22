In his contentious interview for 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump snapped at Lesley Stahl for asking about his weird appeal to suburban women at a campaign rally.

During an event he held in Pennsylvania a week and a half ago, Trump claimed once again that Joe Biden would destroy the American suburbs, then he asked “suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay?” When Stahl brought this up by quoting his words back to him, Trump interrupted with “I didn’t say that! You know, that’s so misleading.”

“The way you said that is why people think of you and everyone else is fake news,” Trump said. “I said that in a joking way. The way you have it is like I’m begging! I’m kidding! Play it, and I’m kidding. That is such a misleading question!”

Trump went on by claiming he’s “saving” suburbia while bragging that he terminated an Obama-era policy to promote fair housing.

“It’s gone” Trump said, “and suburban women appreciate it.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]