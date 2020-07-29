Trump Axes Obama-Era Fair Housing Rule, Saying Suburbanites Will ‘No Longer Be Bothered’ by ‘Low Income’ People, Crime

President Donald Trump affirmed on Wednesday that he’s dismantling an Obama administration rule meant to reduce the impact of housing discrimination and racial segregation.

As Trump continues his effort to paint Joe Biden as a threat to suburban America, the president announced that he is ending the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule. Trump specifically seems to be targeting the Preserving Community and Neighborhood Choice, a policy the Obama administration instituted in 2015, which requires communities to proactively work toward desegregation and fair housing in order to receive federal funding.

“I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood,” Trump tweeted. “Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!”

Housing Secretary Ben Carson forecast the move about a week ago when he called AFFH an “unworkable” policy, “a waste of time for localities to comply with,” and “a ruse for social engineering under the guise of desegregation.” The rule was also the subject of a one-hour special on Fox News Sunday night as Mark Levin and National Review’s Stanley Kurtz discussed it as a Democratic attack on the suburbs.

