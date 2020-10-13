During his rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania Tuesday night, President Donald Trump made a direct appeal to suburban women, apparently in response to polling showing him losing ground with that key demographic ahead of the election.

“Somebody said ‘I don’t know if the suburban woman likes you,'” Trump said, before women in the crowd cheered. “They said they may not like the way you talk, but I’m about law and order, I’m about having you safe… I don’t want to build low-income housing next to your house.”

After a brief tangent on saying “suburban housewife” vs “suburban women,” the president claimed “they should like me more than anyone here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood [and] brought crime to the suburbs, and you’re going to live the American dream.”

Trump has repeatedly gone after the Democrats on this topic and claimed that if Joe Biden wins, the suburbs would be “abolished” or “destroyed.”

And the president just straight-up said, “Suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay? The other thing, I don’t have that much time to be that nice. I can do it, but I gotta go quickly… They want me to be politically correct.”

