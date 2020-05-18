Attorney General Bill Barr today addressed the ongoing investigation of U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Russia probe, saying he doesn’t expect it will “lead to a criminal investigation” of either Barack Obama or Joe Biden.

When President Donald Trump was asked about that this afternoon, he immediately responded, “Well, if it was me, they would do it.”

“I think for them maybe they’re not going to. I’m surprised,” Trump said, “because Obama knew everything that was happening… As far as Biden’s concerned, that I can’t tell you, only he knows what he knows. I don’t think he knows too much. But I think Obama and Biden knew about it, they were participants.”

He claimed it’s the “continuation of a double standard.”

You can watch above, via the White House.

