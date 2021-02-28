Trump Teases 2024 Run and Lies About Last Election: ‘I May Even Decide to Beat Them For a Third Time’

Former President Donald Trump teased a run for the White House in 2024 while also lying about winning the 2020 election in his Sunday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Four more years,” the crowd began chanting, to which Trump responded by teasing a potential 2024 run for president.

“Actually, as you know, they just lost the White House, but that’s one of those things,” Trump claimed, which drew applause from the crowd. “But who knows, who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time, okay?”

“Beat them for a third time,” Trump repeated.

The crowd then jumped to their feet with applause for the former president.

Watch above, via Fox News.

