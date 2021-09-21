Trump ‘Wants Back’ the Presidency, But His Only Agenda is to Serve Himself: Bob Woodward

Bob Woodward assessed that Donald Trump is very much interested in becoming president again, but warned that the repercussions of that scenario would not address the country’s needs.

Woodward and Robert Costa were on Morning Joe together on Tuesday to talk about their reporting on the end of Trump’s presidency as they describe it in their upcoming book: Peril. During the conversation, Willie Geist noted the recurring questions about whether Trump will run for the White House again in 2024, so he asked Woodward and Costa for their take on that.

Costa answered that after interviewing numerous subjects for the book over the last few months, “you start to hear a certain refrain…that he wants back, that he feels he has the political capital with his core supporters.”

“This is someone who wants back into the presidency, and he believes the Republican Party is still very much in his grip,” Costa continued. “Even though there are others out there with ambition like Vice President [Mike] Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it’s President Trump who really wants back, based on our reporting.”

Woodward expanded from there by saying that if Trump ever does get back into the White House, the question is “to do what?”

“The answer is to be Donald Trump,” he answered. “That is not an agenda. That does not connect to the needs of the people in the country. His disconnect from that, the struggle that people are engaged in, he has no idea.”

Woodward concluded by saying the purpose of his book was for people to ask “what did [Trump] do with the presidency? Why were there so many people who held him in disdain? They would checkmate him because he would have very ideas bad ideas, even bad ideas for him.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com