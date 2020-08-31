Tucker Carlson asked acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf Monday why the feds aren’t acting quicker against people involved in the riots in major U.S. cities.

Wolf spoke with Carlson following the violence in Portland over the weekend where one man — identified as a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer — was killed.

Carlson questioned Wolf on whether he thinks DHS is getting enough help from the DOJ, asking, “Why haven’t we seen the leaders of Antifa and BLM arrested and charged for conspiracy under, say, RICO, like the heads of the Mafia families were?”

Wolf said he’s spoken with Attorney General Bill Barr and that “they are working on it.” He talked about the number of arrests across the country of people at these riots, saying many of them were arrested in Portland.

He added that the DOJ is targeting and investigating the head of these organizations’ and the people “paying for these individuals to move across the country.”

“You’re not allowed to fund crime. Of course,” Carlson said. “If I do business with Iran, I go to jail. But we have domestic terrorism on a greater scale than we have had in my lifetime, 50 years, and the funders of this have not been exposed by the federal government and they haven’t been punished and I’m confused as to why.”

Wolf said again the DOJ is “moving as quickly as possible” and added, “Like you, Tucker, I wish that was in a little quicker fashion. We’ll continue to see how that is. But again, this administration, this president is committed to holding individuals accountable.”

Right after the interview, Carlson added this:

“I have to say, when they don’t like somebody, justice moves very swiftly. Or when there’s something that, I don’t know, the Today Show wants them to do, they don’t waste time. When some NASCAR driver said he was the victim of a hate crime because his garage door pull looked like a noose, they sent, like, I don’t know, a dozen FBI agents down to Talladega. They didn’t waste time. Why are they taking so long?”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

