Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claimed the Biden administration is “provoking conflict” with Russia over Ukraine in order to drive alternative energy by making fossil fuels exorbitantly expensive.

After Carlson downplayed Russia’s incursion into Ukraine and the potential for war in eastern Europe as a mere “border dispute,” he joined Laura Ingraham’s show, where he hurled insults at MSNBC’s Joy Reid. As Ingraham turned the conversation to the possibility that the Russia-Ukraine conflict will drive up gas prices, she claimed “[the Left] wants gas to be so unaffordable that we’re all going around in those green scooters all day long. So do you think when they’re facing those high gas prices at the pumps and heating oil at home, do you think any of this — the war drums beating — is that going to bring people along to Biden’s cause?”

Referring to how President Joe Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline, Carlson claimed the Biden administration is now “provoking conflict with the largest gas supplier in Europe.” While this glosses over Russia’s military aggression and their violation of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty, Carlson moved into his argument that “maybe [they] are making a play against fossil fuels.”

This has two effects. One is ideological. They hate fossil fuels on principle. That’s [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s] position. Kamala Harris doesn’t believe in anything, but she has donors and friends who are making a ton from alternative energy, from renewables, which are not sustainable in real energy sources actually. But if you hike the cost of fossil fuels way up, all of a sudden, those investments become more profitable. So yeah, of course it’s about energy actually. It’s not about democracy, I can promise you that. If there’s one thing these people are not in favor of, it’s democracy, so don’t let them tell you otherwise.

Carlson’s remarks come just after Germany announced they were suspending certification on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline with Russia in response to Vladimir Putin’s threat to Ukraine.

Watch above, via Fox News.

