Tucker Carlson Frames Russian Incursion Into Ukraine as a Mere ‘Border Dispute’

Tucker Carlson kicked off his show on Tuesday by referring to Russia’s incursion into Ukraine as a mere “border dispute.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the Donetsk and Luhansk breakaway regions of Ukraine independent on Monday. The same day, he ordered so-called “peacekeeping” forces into those areas.

Ukraine is now asking its citizens to prepare to help defend the country.

Carlson, who has eyed the ongoing dispute with a mixture of cynicism and criticism, seem to downplay the situation.

The Fox News host framed the potential for war in eastern Europe as inconsequential to every American whose last name is not Biden.

“If you’ve been watching the news, you know that Putin is having a border dispute with a nation called Ukraine,” Carlson said. “Now, the main thing to know about Ukraine, for our purposes, is that its leaders once sent millions of dollars to Joe Biden’s family.

“Not surprisingly, Ukraine is now one of Biden’s favorite countries,” Carlson continued. “Biden has pledged to defend the borders even as he opens our borders to the world.”

The host then claimed that the Democratic Party and the media are mounting a strong defense of Ukraine to keep Biden from defaulting on loans to Ukraine’s wealthy elite:

So with every day, we move closer to some kind of conflict with Russia, conflict that could easily spin out of control, given that the people running this have no fine motor skills. The administration assures us this has nothing at all to do with repaying Joe Biden’s personal debts to Ukrainian oligarchs, not at all. It’s completely and totally unrelated.

Carlson concluded that the Biden administration and the media are attempting to frame the situation as one where democracy must be defended from tyranny.

“Not that Ukraine is a democracy,” he said. “It is not a democracy.”

Biden called Putin’s incursion into Ukraine as an “invasion” on Monday when he announced stringent financial sanctions against Russia.

Carlson, meanwhile, has attacked Ukraine’s leadership as being corrupt for weeks.

He has railed against the White House for the humanitarian crisis at the U.S. southern border throughout the last year.

