MSNBC’s Joy Reid has been one of Tucker Carlson’s harshest critics, particularly when it comes to his stance on Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Fox News host fired back at Reid during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle, where he called her a “moron” who is “not capable of thinking clearly.”

“The same individuals who in the 1980s – when I was in college – were making excuses for the Soviet Union,” Laura Ingraham told Carlson, “all of those people are now are like, ‘Well, this much weaker Russia is our biggest problem facing the United States.’ And meanwhile, you have people on television like Joy Reid who thinks that anyone who isn’t beating the war drums is basically a Kremlin apologist.”

She aired a clip of Reid to tee up Carlson.

“Trump’s ties to Russia, the help his campaign accepted from them, and his adoration of Vladimir Putin are all too real,” Reid stated. “And worse, Trump’s Putin love has seemed to infect many in his party – so much so that the Republican Party, once a stalwart opponent of Soviet aggression during the Cold War, are now essentially Kremlin apologists.”

Carlson reacted with disgust.

That woman, who is a moron, went to Harvard. I went to Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. So, who’s got the privilege exactly? This is someone who’s not capable of thinking clearly, or expressing herself clearly, or writing a coherent sentence. And she got into Harvard! So it does tell you that our system is producing, is elevating, and producing like, the most mediocre people imaginable. And that’s the core problem. And they run every American institution – these people who’ve been brought up through a system that is designed to create compliant, braindead, dumb leaders. And it’s doing that very effectively, obviously.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in Ukraine as independent and ordered “peacekeeping” missions to the areas, in what is essentially a violation of Ukraine’s territory. While many conservatives have ripped President Joe Biden for being soft on Russia, some, such as Carlson, have said the U.S. should not get very involved.

Watch above via Fox News.

