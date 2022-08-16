Tucker Carlson Breaks It To His MAGA Audience That Trump Will ‘Obviously’ Be Indicted After Raid

Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson gave his first on-air commentary about the Mar-a-Lago raid during Monday night’s show, and broke it to his viewers that Donald Trump is “obviously” going to be indicted following that raid, perhaps with evidence that includes “surveillance footage.”

In a monologue that included referring to the January 6 riots as “election justice protests” and dubious claims about murder accusations, Carlson told his heavily MAGA audience that it’s obvious Trump will be indicted after last week’s FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Partway through the extensive diatribe, Carlson derisively said that Republicans such as Gov. Asa Hutchison (R-AR) or Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) will say that the FBI was simply “carrying out their responsibilities” with the raid, and will say that again when President Joe Biden‘s Justice Department “finally does what you know they’re going to do, which is indict Donald Trump.”

“Obviously, they’re going to do that,” he said of such an indictment.

“Who knows how,” Carlson said, “maybe they’ll produce surveillance video from Mar-a-Lago. Apparently, they’ve already subpoenaed that.”

“We’ll spend the next year talking about how it shows Trump mishandling classified information,” he said with exaggerated sarcasm.

Carlson then went into a “you could be next”-style point, arguing that to “mention you disagree with what is happening” is treated as “an attack on our government,” and used Attorney General Merrick Garland’s commentary last week as an example.

“The FBI, the most heavily armed domestic law enforcement agency in the world, is now under threat from you. Right? You’re the criminal,” he said.

Later in the same monologue, Carlson said that such an indictment poses a danger to America and, ominously, to “pray they pull back before it’s too late.”

