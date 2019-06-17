Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight drew a comparison between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s comments about Iran and comments made by former Secretary of State Colin Powell before the Iraq war.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan announced today that 1000 additional American troops are being sent to the Middle East, citing “hostile behavior” from Iran and saying, “The action today is being taken to ensure the safety & welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region & to protect our national interests.”

Carlson tonight noted some of the international skepticism amid increasing tensions with Iran and how “the United States narrative is being questioned” on the attack on the two oil tankers.

Pompeo said on Fox News Sunday yesterday that it’s “unmistakable” that Iran was behind the attack.

Carlson compared those comments to what Powell was saying in the lead-up to the Iraq war:

“Pompeo says, in fact the proof of Iranian involvement is ‘unmistakable.’ Of course, this is not the first time the Secretary of State expressed total confidence in the sinister intent of a Middle Eastern country. Colin Powell made a very similar case to the United Nations 16 years ago about Iraq and we’re still paying a price for that misplaced certainty.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

