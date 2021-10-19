Personal Stakes vs. Political Plays | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

John King

CNN’s John King revealed he is immunocompromised and has multiple sclerosis while on air Tuesday.

The anchor shared his diagnosis while discussing the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccination mandates in the workplace, saying he is grateful that his colleagues have received their shots.

“It’s a shared responsibility. If I can do something to help protect somebody else,” he said of the vaccine. “I’m going share a secret I’ve never spoken before — I’m immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis.”

That revelation came with thankfulness for the vaccines and for those who get vaccinated and encourage others.

“So, I’m grateful you’re all vaccinated. I’m grateful my employer says that all these amazing people who work on the floor who came in here for the last 18 months when we were doing this are vaccinated now that we have vaccines.” he continued.

The anchor went on to say that he is still nervous about bringing the virus home to his 10-year-old son as he cannot receive the vaccine yet.

Addressing the subject of mandates directly, King pointed out how the circumstances outweigh an impulse he shares with a lot of Americans.

“I don’t like the government telling me what to do,” he said. “I don’t like my boss telling me what to do,” he added. “In this case it’s important.”

King’s brave revelation comes as the political battle over vaccine mandates deepens, with Republicans largely opposing the notion of the government making vaccination mandatory for businesses or individuals, and Democrats largely in favor of mandates to include the vaccine as well as other covid measures such as masks.

Regardless of that debate, a news anchor publicly revealing something so private is a brave display of selflessness that will help others during a public health crisis.