Tucker Carlson Defends Andrew Tate Over Arrest on Rape, Human Trafficking Charges: ‘Obviously a Set-Up’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared that Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania on rape and sex-trafficking charges is “obviously a set-up.”

Tate — a self-admitted “misogynist” and controversial online personality – was arrested in Romania last year on charges of human trafficking, sexual assault, and organized crime. Tate denied the allegations, though it was revealed he sent a number of disturbing messages to his accusers, including one text where he allegedly told a woman “I love raping you.”

Carlson has been a champion of Tate. He interviewed him last year before his arrest, and scoffed at the allegations that had already been made against Tate.

On Friday, Carlson aired an interview with Tina Glandian, Tate’s attorney, who explained how the Romanian authorities took the brothers into custody without formally charging them.

Carlson was clearly dismayed, lamenting “They’re rotting in a Romanian jail, and we can only imagine what a Romanian jail is like. This is clearly the definition of a human rights violation.”

Glandian called the detention “a violation of international human rights law,” but acknowledged that it is in accordance with the Romanian legal system.

Glandian proceeded to offer her defense as the Tate brothers stand accused of physical violence, coercion, and forcing women to engage in pornographic acts to be filmed and sold online.

Carlson mockingly dismissed “Romanian law” in response, and claimed the point of the arrest was “break” Tate’s “spirit.”

“Pretty obviously a set-up, Tina,” Carlson said. “I mean, let’s stop lying. These guys were super unpopular with the people in charge and now they’re in a ‘Romanian jail’ under ‘Romanian law.’ Like, obviously no?”

“I think you said it yourself, Tucker,” Glandian replied.

“Yeah, I did,” said Carlson, “because let’s stop pretending, let’s stop playing. That’s exactly what this is.”

Watch above via Fox News.

