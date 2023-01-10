Andrew Tate to Remain in Romanian Jail on Rape, Human Trafficking Charges After Appeal Denied

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate must remain in a Romanian jail throughout the duration of his 30-day detention after a judge denied his appeal Tuesday.

The self-avowed misogynist was arrested along with his brother Tristan Tate on Dec. 29. The pair were initially ordered to be held for 24 hours on charges of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime. A judge extended their detention to 30 days before they could be released.

According to the Associated Press, the Tate brothers appealed the 30-day detention order. Authorities in Bucharest said they feared both pose a flight risk. The brothers are dual citizens of the U.S. and the U.K.

The AP reported:

The Bucharest Court of Appeal late Tuesday rejected all four appeals against a judge’s Dec. 30 decision to grant prosecutors’ request to extend the arrest period. A document explaining the judge’s earlier decision said “the possibility of them evading investigations cannot be ignored,” and that they could “leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition.”

Authorities allege Tate and his brother subjected six female victims to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.” The brothers allegedly lured the women into a luxury compound in the country and made them engage in pornographic acts while barring them from leaving.

The Tate brothers have denied the allegations.

Andrew Tate has become increasingly influential in recent years on social media. He is known for videos promoting misogyny and denouncing women who do not live traditional lives serving men. He is banned from Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok but has more than 4.5 million Twitter followers.

His account has remained active while he has been jailed. In one post-Tuesday afternoon, the account quoted Allah.

